IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$23.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

