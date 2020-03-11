Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.40.

TSE:IMO traded down C$2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.16. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

