Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.40.
TSE:IMO traded down C$2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.16. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.