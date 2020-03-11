Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 508,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 228,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICD. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11th.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

