InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Trading 17.4% Higher

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) traded up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.82, 3,585,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,225,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.91%.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

