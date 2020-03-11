Insider Buying: C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) EVP John A. Seaman III purchased 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. C&F Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

