Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.