Insider Selling: Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Sells 8,540 Shares of Stock

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GTY traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $33.75.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
About Getty Realty
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.