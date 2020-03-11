Insider Selling: Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Sells 8,540 Shares of Stock

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTY traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

