International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lowered by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 928,409 shares of company stock worth $120,553,662 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.