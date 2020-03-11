Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $105,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.74.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.65. 124,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

