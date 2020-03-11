Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,077,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,287 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 529,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,119. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.