Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 975,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 149,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $978,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.46% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

