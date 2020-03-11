iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 8th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 30.69% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $335,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $964,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,647. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

