iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 61.4% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $150,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,007,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $16.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.30. 790,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.58 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.