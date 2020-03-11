iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 465,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 547,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

