iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,030. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.