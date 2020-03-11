iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.0% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 525,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

