iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. 24,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $83.25 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

