James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,987. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

