James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,987. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
