Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,483 shares of company stock worth $877,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

