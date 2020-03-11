Jobchain Price Up 52.3% This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $26,234.09 and $11.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.02334808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00205207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00117199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,150,907 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

