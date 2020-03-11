Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $63,886,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,270,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.