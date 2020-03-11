JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.83.

CNQ traded down C$1.94 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.12. 5,892,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,326. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,310,888.30. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $6,707,507 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

