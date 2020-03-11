JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 4,927,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

