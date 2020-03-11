JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Rostelecom OJSC stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Rostelecom OJSC has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

