Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Cut by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $129.14. 92,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,883. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

