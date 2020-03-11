KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading 16.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price traded up 16.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.24, 5,629,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 1,615,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Specifically, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

