Ken Starks Acquires 1,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider Ken Starks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BANF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BancFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BancFirst by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

