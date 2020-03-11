KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of KeyCorp worth $126,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 3,088,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,097. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

