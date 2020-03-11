Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 1,858,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

