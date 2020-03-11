Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,588,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

