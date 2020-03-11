Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans Buys 1,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 20,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

