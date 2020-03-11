Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 31st

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

LAMR traded down $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,061. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

