Londonmetric Property PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:LMP)

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 203.60 ($2.68). 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.14. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.86 ($3.00).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

