Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Shares Up 15.3%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shot up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $46.25, 5,239,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 1,545,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

