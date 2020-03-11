Martin Lambert Acquires 300,000 Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Director Martin Lambert purchased 300,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 13,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.53. Civeo Corp has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Civeo by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVEO. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

