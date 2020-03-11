Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) rose 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 278,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 325,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

MMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. Research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

