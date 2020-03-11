Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,743 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $273,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after buying an additional 232,207 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.60 on Wednesday, reaching $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 799,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.84 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

