Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 149,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,764,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.65.

Mastercard stock traded down $16.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 5,137,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,020. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $222.84 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

