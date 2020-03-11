Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.29, approximately 3,731,187 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,701,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Medallia alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,060,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 407,279 shares of company stock worth $12,650,435.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.