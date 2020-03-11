MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.48.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.13. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

