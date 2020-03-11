Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 1,262,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,910. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

