Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $217,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 1,426,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,910. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

