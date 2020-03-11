Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 24,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

