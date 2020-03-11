Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 5,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

