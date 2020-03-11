Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLPEF. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

