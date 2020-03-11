Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on KLPEF. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
