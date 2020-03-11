Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

MTL stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.30. 565,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,247. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of $671.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

