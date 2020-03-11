Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 18.3%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 261,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 630,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

