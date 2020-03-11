NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

OTCMKTS NASB traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.29.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NASB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

