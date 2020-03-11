Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 18.1%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price was up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 430,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 119,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

