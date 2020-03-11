Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 1,594,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,764. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

